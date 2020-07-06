Seth W. Wilson, 20, of Charleroi, formerly of West Newton, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 17, 1999, in Monongahela, son of James E. Wilson, of Smithton, and Sharon (Lambert) Cain, of West Newton. Seth was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William "Fats" and Vermell J. "DoDo" Wilson Jr.; and his sister, Devin Wilson. Seth was a 2017 graduate of Lighthouse Academy in Tionesta. Family was everything to Seth; having his son, Damien, a month ago was the best moment in his life. He loved making him happy. He was always positive no matter what, he loved to sing "Rap," and he enjoyed playing basketball, BMX and skateboarding. He wanted to someday become a barber; his curls were perfect. In addition to his parents, Seth is survived by his fiancee, Emily E. Hutchison, of Charleroi, and their newborn son, Damien E. Wilson; his brothers and sisters, Jordan VanDyke, Stephen, Sady, Shayn and Samuel Wilson and Amanda and Shayna Cain; his special aunt, Kellie Wilson, of Herminie, and special uncle, James Lambert, of West Newton; two nieces, Alayna and Marlee, and two nephews, Elija and Roman; numerous cousins; and many friends who loved him. He will be dearly missed, and his famous words, "Know your self worth; don't let no one change you," will forever be remembered along with his laugh and smile, which was so unique. Private services were held at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A memorial to celebrate Seth's life will be held at a later date. Please make donations to the Seth Wilson Memorial Fund, checks payable to his aunt, Kellie Wilson, 406 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637. To view online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
