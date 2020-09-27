1/1
Det. Sgt. John F. Swank Jr.
1969 - 2020
Det. Sgt. John F. Swank, Jr., 51, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in the Emergency Room at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born June 13, 1969, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of John F. Sr. and Susan (Patrick) Swank of Greensburg. John was a detective sergeant for 18 years in the City of Greensburg Police Department, beginning in September 2002. He was a professor of criminal justice at Pennsylvania State University, Fayette-Eberly campus, for 10 years. He also taught at WCCC, Youngwood campus, for 11 years, where he was recognized in 2017 with the Distinguished Alumni Award. Prior to that, he served in multiple law enforcement positions in Venango County, but started his police career in the city of Franklin, Pa. John was a 1987 graduate of Southmoreland Senior High School. He received his Pennsylvania Act 120 Certification from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1997, followed by his Associate of Arts and Sciences from WCCC, a Bachelor of Arts Administration from the University of Pittsburgh, a Master of Science in Law and Public Policy from California University of Pennsylvania, and most recently, a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice from Nova Southeastern University. He was a huge proponent of advanced education for law enforcement officers and took pride in his teaching of future officers as well as the work he did with the City of Greensburg Police Department. He was instrumental in the Street Crimes Task Force, where he conducted investigations that resulted in the seizure of large quantities of controlled substances and cash/money related to the sale of illegal narcotics. After being promoted to detective sergeant, his concentration transitioned to investigations involving child abuse and sexual assault. John was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. He was a beloved husband and father. He was passionate about music and was a self-taught guitarist. He instilled his love of music in his daughter and inspired her to study musical theatre. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 26 years, TaMara L. (Dubinsky) Swank; his daughter, DeLaney Swank, of Greensburg; his sister, Kathi Balest (Paul), of Greensburg; and two nieces, Stephanie Sheehan (Lucas), of Murrysville, and Jennifer Marquez (Daniel), of Pittsburgh. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral Mass and interment will be private. The City of Greensburg Police Department and FOP General Green Lodge No. 56 will conduct a memorial service at 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. John's family would like to thank the City of Greensburg and surrounding police departments as well as members of the legal and overall community of Greensburg for their prayers, support and generosity during John's illness. In lieu of flowers, the family will be establishing a memorial scholarship fund for the advancement of education in law enforcement. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
SEP
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
SEP
28
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 26, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy on the loss of John. May The Good Lord hold all of you in the Palm of His Hand at this very sad time!
Mayor Curtis Antoniak-City of Jeannette
September 26, 2020
Rip ❤ Thank you for your service.
Kathleen
