Shaffer A. McClain


1943 - 05
Shaffer A. McClain Obituary
Shaffer A. McClain, 76, of Acme, born May 16, 1943, in Latrobe, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shaffer A. McClain Sr. and Naomi J. Roadman McClain. Shaffer is survived by his wife of 57 years, Hilda R. Baldwin McClain. He is also survived by four children, Dessie A. Crapp, of Acme, Mark T. McClain (Pamela), of Acme, Brian A. McClain (Mary), of Acme, and Jacqueline R. McClain, of Acme. He was loving grandfather to grandchildren Scott P. McClain, of Greensburg, Chris (Donna Miler), of Acme, Samantha Jo Miller and friend Kenny, of Mt. Pleasant, Heather Hauer and friend Jerimiah, of Donegal, Kimberly Bowers, of Franklin, Andrew McClain (Samantha McClain), of Acme, Adam McClain and friend Brittany, of Acme, Devin Daniels and Sierra, of Acme, Dylan McClain, of Acme, Teea M. and Andy Lepnando, of Pleasant Unity, and Isaiah Teeters and friend Abby Allison; 15 great-grandchildren; and special great-grandson, Michael K Ruff. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Mable G. Miscovich and Dora Dean (Jerry Johnson). He was a loving brother to Patricia Jones, of Stahlstown, Julene| Neiderhiser, of Stahlstown, and brother Rande McClain (Beverly), of Stahlstown. He is survived by special nieces, Brenda and husband Cliff, of Stahlstown, Carolyn, Chris Latin and children, of Stahlstown, nephew, Matthew McClain, of Stahlstown, Nathan and his wife, of Mt. Pleasant, and many other nieces and nephews. A great thank you for the care of Shaffer to the fifth floor, room 507, all nurses and doctors. A special great thanks for the care and staff of hospice. God bless each and every one of them.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Additional visitation will continue 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, at which time the service will begin with the Rev. Benjamin Wiltrout and Brother Rande McClain officiating. Interment will follow in Snowball Cemetery, Cook Township.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019
