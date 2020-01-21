Home

Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
Shane A. Block


1973 - 2020
Shane A. Block Obituary
Shane A. Block, 46, of Greensburg, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. He was born Sept. 29, 1973, in Jeannette and was a son of Sherry Geisel Block, of Greensburg, and the late Frank G. Block Jr. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother, Jaime Block. In addition to his mother, Shane is survived by his sister, Jodi (Kenneth) Gaughan, of Greensburg, and three nieces, Anessa, Kayla and Paige Gaughan.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
