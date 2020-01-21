|
Shane A. Block, 46, of Greensburg, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. He was born Sept. 29, 1973, in Jeannette and was a son of Sherry Geisel Block, of Greensburg, and the late Frank G. Block Jr. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother, Jaime Block. In addition to his mother, Shane is survived by his sister, Jodi (Kenneth) Gaughan, of Greensburg, and three nieces, Anessa, Kayla and Paige Gaughan.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020