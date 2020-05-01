Shannon L. Vanorsdale, 36, of Whitehall, Pa., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home. Shannon was born Dec. 23, 1983, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Tom and Vickie Biller Vanorsdale. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, William, Ethan, Jonathon and Nevin Eicher; a sister, Christina Scholata, husband, Ryan, and their children, Evan, Michael, Michayla, Christain, and Adam Vokes; and a brother, Tom Vanorsdale, wife Elizabeth, and their children, Addison and Everett. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St. Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Shannon's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 1, 2020.