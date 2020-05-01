Shannon L. Vanorsdale
1983 - 2020
Shannon L. Vanorsdale, 36, of Whitehall, Pa., formerly of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home. Shannon was born Dec. 23, 1983, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Tom and Vickie Biller Vanorsdale. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, William, Ethan, Jonathon and Nevin Eicher; a sister, Christina Scholata, husband, Ryan, and their children, Evan, Michael, Michayla, Christain, and Adam Vokes; and a brother, Tom Vanorsdale, wife Elizabeth, and their children, Addison and Everett. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements are under direction of SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St. Mt. Pleasant. Please visit Shannon's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com. to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
7245472122
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Vickie and Tom I'm so sorry ,I know what you're going through. If you need anything I'm here. Just call me. Love you.
Linda Gustafson
Family
I am so sorry Vicki, Tom, and family. I have so many wonderful memories of Shannon from our childhood that I'll never forget. It broke my heart to hear of her passing. You are all in my thoughts and I pray you find comfort during this difficult time. Sending love and light.
Stephanie McCloy
Family Friend
Shannon lived with us in Mt Pleasant when she was still with Bill. Shannon and my wife were best friends. Nicci is very upset & so am I. We leave our deepest condolences.
Keith Prinkey
Friend
My condolences to the family. I'm truly sorry for your loss may God bless you and give you guidance and strength through this difficult time..
Renee Trout
Friend
Your family is in our thoughts and prays during this difficult time.
Red, Cathy and Meghan Biller
Family
Sending our deepest sympathy to your family. I'm so sorry.
Candy Lawrence
Friend
Sending my deepest sympathy and prayers for strength for you and your family please feel free to contact me if you'd like to talk
Donna Caruso Eckman
Friend
Vickie, I am so very sorry to hear about Shannon. I can't begin to imagine what you and your family are going through. I am here if you need anything or just need to talk. Love you
Cheryl Singer
Family Friend
