Shari A. Ebner, 76, of Harrisburg, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Community General Osteopathic Hospital. She was born Sept. 3, 1942, in Greensburg, and she was the daughter of the late Frank and Marjorie Sistek. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, William F. Ebner Jr.; her children, Keith A. Ebner (Bonnie), Kimberly Weidner (Christopher) and Jeffrey Ebner; four grandchildren, Madison, Nicholas and Adam Weidner and Brandy Ardolino; and a sister, Diane King. She loved spending time with her family, was an avid Steelers fan and was a member of St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church. Shari was a retired educator who taught in elementary schools and was the director of several preschool programs.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, in the NEILL FUNERAL HOME, 3501 Derry St., Harrisburg, and at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 4000 Derry St., Harrisburg, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

