Shari A. (Scavnicky) Santella, 65, of Derry, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in the home she and her husband, Richard (Rich) J. Santella, built. Shari had been married to Rich for 40 years and together they founded Santella Excavating LLC. Born March 9, 1954, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Mary G. Scavnicky and late William R. Scavnicky. Shari was a very caring wife, daughter, sister and friend. Shari will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends for her bright smile and kind and good nature. Shari enjoyed a successful 31-year career as a reading teacher with the Derry Area School District. She was an avid reader and book collector. She pursued a passion for horses by participating in equestrian events. Shari and her husband Rich were frequent participants in competitive 5K walk events throughout Western Pennsylvania. In addition to her husband, Shari is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Karina and Richard Cain. Marcia A. Bryant, sister to both Shari and Karina, passed away Feb. 22, 2019.
A visitation is scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019