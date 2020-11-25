1/1
Sharilyn K. Bratcher-Smith
1945 - 2020
Sharilyn K. Bratcher-Smith, 75, died of cancer and Alzheimer's, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla., after battling for many years. Shary is survived by her three brothers, Michael Bratcher, David Bratcher and Mark Bratcher, her two sisters, MaryAnn Griffin and Yvonne Bratcher-Mears, her two sons, Brian Rosensteel and Steven Rosensteel, her two daughters-in-law, Annette Villanueva and Chinyere Rosensteel; her five grandchildren, Ashley, Shannon, Cynthia, Krystal and Steven Jr.: as well as other nieces and nephews and loved ones, most notably her best friend, Caroline Wertz. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Keith Bratcher and Craig Bratcher, her sister, Eileen Bratcher-Miller, and her former husband, Vincent Smith. Shary was born Oct. 3, 1945, in Kansas. She was married to Gary Rosensteel, with whom she had two sons. She worked for many years as a secretary, raising a family as a housewife, and for many more years as a dog groomer. She was a committed mother, but a more committed follower of Jesus Christ. She had a servant's heart and made it her mission to help those around her in her family, with her friends, and at the church where she belonged and served (Christ Church in Greensburg, Pa. and Calvary Chapel Plantation in Plantation, Fla.). She will always be remembered for her infectious smile and her warm soul. A viewing service is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at FOREST LAWN SOUTH FUNERAL HOME, 2401 Davie Road, Davie, FL 33317, as well as a memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday Nov 29, at Calvary Chapel Plantation, 11801 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33325, which can be viewed live online (calvaryftl.org\\\ ).

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
FOREST LAWN SOUTH FUNERAL HOME
NOV
25
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
FOREST LAWN SOUTH FUNERAL HOME
NOV
29
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Calvary Chapel Plantation
