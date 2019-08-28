|
Sharlene Coma, 77, of Penn Township, met her Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. She was born March 11, 1942, in McKeesport and was the daughter of the late Frank and Frances (Tomasello) Pasquantonio. Sharlene was a graduate of Clarion University and had worked in medical billing and coding for a number of local hospitals. She was very active in St. Barbara Parish, filling many roles such as director of the food bank, Eucharistic minister, religious education teacher, Ladies' Guild and Young at Heart. Sharlene fed everyone and invited them to dinner. Her heart and home were always open. She is survived by her beloved husband, John "Jack" Coma; son, John A. Coma (Diana); two daughters, Lisa Fiedor (Todd) and Francine Brown (Brian); and seven grandchildren, J. Anthony Coma Jr., Jaclyn, Julie, Jordan and Joseph Fiedor and Sean and Mark Brown.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Harrison City, with Father Michael Sikon officiating. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in St. Barbara Cemetery, Claridge.
Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the St. Barbara Food Bank or People in Need. Either donation may be directed to the church at 111 Raymaley Road, Harrison City, PA 15636. www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019