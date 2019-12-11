Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Murrysville, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mother of Sorrows Church
Murrysville, PA
Sharon A. Brown Obituary
Sharon Ann Brown, 70, of Murrysville, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. She was born Aug. 7, 1949, in Hamilton, Ontario, and was daughter of the late Frances Munro and Theressa Robillard. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael J. Brown; two grandchildren, Michael and Colin Fodi; and a sister, Gayle Munro. She was an active member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville. Sharon enjoyed being a part of the Ladies Guild, social clubs, and playing bridge. The highlight of her life was spending time and vacationing with her four grandchildren. Sharon is survived by a daughter, Alison (Scott) Fodi; a son, Andrew (Donna) Brown; and four grandchildren, Grant and Quinn Fodi and Sarah and Luke Brown.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Additional visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a in Sharon's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 11, 2019
