Sharon A. Davin, 75, of Irwin, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Forbes Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 4, 1944, in Wilkinsburg, the daughter of the late John J. and Catherine Longanecker Benedetti. Sharon is survived by her devoted husband, Michael J. Davin; loving children, Joseph M. Davin and Valerie (fiance Timothy Hostert) Davin; grandchildren, Heather and Nichole Marsico; and her nine beloved golden retrievers. She was the dear sister of Tona Panza. Sharon was a loyal employee with 45 years of service as the director of data processing with Babcock Lumber in Swissvale, and co-founder of With A Golden Spirit (WAGS), a non-profit rescue for golden retrievers, where more than 500 orphan Goldens have been rescued and adopted out.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m., when services will be held in the funeral home chapel, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor 412-678-6177.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 31, 2020