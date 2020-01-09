Home

C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Sharon A. Mayhorn


1956 - 03
Sharon A. Mayhorn Obituary
Sharon A. Mayhorn, 63, of Hunker, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born March 9, 1956, the daughter of the late Allen and Francis (Thenn) Mayhorn. Sharon is survived by her son, Michael Shotwell (Anne), of Hunker; her three grandchildren, Xavier, Matthew and Revan; and her siblings, Catherine Cox (Robbie), of Gulfport, Miss., Vickie Rinehart (Blaine), of Frederick, Md., and Bart Mayhorn (Karen), of Fairmont, W.Va. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her daughter, Nicole A. Gardener; and her sister, Pamela Rice.
Services will be private.
The family suggests contributions be made to the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood, to help defray the cost of funeral expenses. For online condolences, visit Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 9, 2020
