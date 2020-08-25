Sharon K. Simpson, 72, of Youngwood, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Excela Health Greensburg, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 10, 1947, in Mt Pleasant, the daughter of the late Wayne and Sara (Boggs) Simpson. Sharon attended cosmetology school after graduating from Hempfield High School and was the proud owner of Sharon Simpson's Beauty Salon for more than 50 years. Her greatest joys in life were her nieces and nephews and she lived to attend their events, whether it was a birthday party, dance recital, horse show or ball game. She was the unofficial scorekeeper at all the ball games and all the fans and players knew her as "Aunt Sharon." Her record attendance in one season was over 130 games! She loved to swim and taught many of the nieces and nephews how to be great swimmers. She often recited quirky nursery rhymes to the kids and they all learned the little song "Itsy Bitsy Spider," complete with hand motions from Aunt Sharon. There was almost nothing she wouldn't do for "her kids," her nieces and nephews. She taught them valuable life lessons, always made them behave, loved them unconditionally and they loved her for helping to mold them into the people they are today. She was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan. She was also famous for her huge containers of macaroni salad, the best Thanksgiving stuffing on earth and her "porcupine balls." Sharon helped care for nieces and nephews at some point in their lives and also cared for her elderly parents when they became ill. She had a huge heart and was a kind and loving woman. If Sharon was your friend, you knew you had a true and genuine person at your side. She had a strong faith in the Lord and was a lifelong member of the Third United Church of Christ in South Greensburg. She is survived by her sisters, Connie Wilkinson, of Armbrust, and Lois Bell, of Greensburg; her beloved nieces and nephews, Erica (Dave) Barnhart, of Bovard, Joyce (Joe) Rettura, of Armbrust, John (Vicki) Wilkinson, of Armbrust, Jeanne Green, of Armbrust, and Jason (Melinda) Wilkinson, of Armbrust; her great-nieces and nephews, Cody (Samantha), Brandon, Dylan, Andrew Barnhart, JJ and Alyse Rettura, Jakob and Morgan Wilkinson, Keegan and Jordan Miller, Danielle (Luke) Furedy and Taylor and Tanner Wilkinson; her great-great niece, Brianna Barnhart, and another great-great niece/nephew due in March. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the C RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. Additional visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, with services at 11 a.m., in the Third United Church of Christ,1522 Elm St., Greensburg, PA 15601. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn and social distancing maintained. Interment will follow at the Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Sharon's memory to the Third United Church of Christ.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store