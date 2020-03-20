Home

James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
Sharon L. Fedorka


1945 - 2020
Sharon L. Fedorka Obituary
Sharon L. Fedorka, 75, of Rostraver Township, died Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born Jan. 8, 1945, in Liberty Borough, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Dorothy D. (Noble) Sillaman Jr. Sharon was a key punch operator for the Christy Park Division of U.S. Steel Corp. She was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church and the Braddock Trail Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She loved gardening, cooking, giving of herself and helping others. She is survived by her husband of 51 and a half years, William E. Fedorka; daughters, Heather (Robb) Jenkins and Holly Braun; grandchildren, Hannah Braun, Jacob Braun, Jared Braun and Madeline Jenkins; siblings, Larry (Jain) Sillaman, Randy (Caroline) Sillaman and Brenda (Glen) Fasekas; sister-in-law, June Fedorka; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as a host of cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jeffrey F. Braun; brother-in-law, Wayne Fedorka; and sister-in-law, Gezella Fedorka. Private family visitation and funeral services were held in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, with Pastor Jim Crosby officiating. Interment followed in West Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Elizabeth Baptist Church, 735 Bunola River Road, Elizabeth, PA 15037.
