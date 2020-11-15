Sharon Lee (Fox) Gallucci, 89, of Delmont, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at home. She was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Duluth, Minn., to the late Gerald and Mabel (Mellon) Fox. Sharon was employed as a registered nurse and eventually went back to school to become an anesthetist. Her hobbies included painting and sewing. Sharon will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, Emidio (aka "Booby", aka "Rudy") Gallucci, whom she met on a blind date and married shortly thereafter; her son, Matthew Barnett and his wife, Jennifer, of California; granddaughter, Rebecca Harrison, her husband, Mark, and their son, Luke; and niece, Sandra Rolens (Nathan). She is also survived by her stepdaughters, Gina Tatosian and Adena Blaylock; and step-granddaughters, Irena Golon (Nash) and Madeline Tatosian. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her first husband, Theodore Barnett; son, Paul Barnett; and brother, Glenn Fox. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, with funeral services conducted during the visitation. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association
Research. Please note on check "Memorial for Sharon Gallucci" and mail donations to: National Processing Center, Alzheimer's Association
, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. (www.alz.org
.) To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
