Sharon L. (Arlet) McMurray, 71, of Manor, passed away suddenly at home Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born Aug. 23, 1948, in Pittsburgh, to Emil and Ruth (Grimes) Arlet. Sharon is survived by her beloved companion of 42 years, Bill Wergin; daughter, Tammy (Greg) Milkovich, of Oakdale; grandchildren, Stephanie Santoro, Paige McMurray, Richard Prozzley, Nick Prozzley, Makayla Milkovich and Jenna Milkovich; great-grandchildren, Lilliana Santoro, Ta'Layah McMurray, Noah Prozzley and Lillie-Ann Prozzley; sisters, Sandra (Jim) Regrut, Bonnie (Chris) Follet, Emily (Ray) Hartman and Debra (Dave) Moss; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Connie and Candy McMurray. Sharon worked for PA Coach Lines as a transportation monitor, where she retired after many years of service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., Harrison City. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2020.