|
|
Sharon L. Papson, 70, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born April 22, 1949, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Ethel Mae Fisher. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, George E. Papson. Sharon is survived by a son, Jason L. Millward, of Youngwood; a daughter, Heather "Lori Kim" Horne, of North Huntingdon; several grandchildren, including Jason C. Millward, of Wall; cousins, Vickie Weis, Donna Buranathanit, and Shelly Kramer, all of Greensburg; and a half-brother, William Sanders, of Ligonier.
There will be no public visitation or service.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 9, 2020