Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 834-1421
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Papson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon L. Papson


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon L. Papson Obituary
Sharon L. Papson, 70, of Jeannette, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born April 22, 1949, in Greensburg, daughter of the late Ethel Mae Fisher. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, George E. Papson. Sharon is survived by a son, Jason L. Millward, of Youngwood; a daughter, Heather "Lori Kim" Horne, of North Huntingdon; several grandchildren, including Jason C. Millward, of Wall; cousins, Vickie Weis, Donna Buranathanit, and Shelly Kramer, all of Greensburg; and a half-brother, William Sanders, of Ligonier.
There will be no public visitation or service.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -