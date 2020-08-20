1/
Sharren L. MacDonald
1956 - 2020
Sharren L. (Klingensmith) MacDonald, 64, of New Alexandria, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at home, with her beloved family by her side. She was born Jan. 5, 1956, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Warren and Catherine (Davis) Klingensmith. Sharren was employed as a laundry aide in the healthcare industry. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and especially treasured the times she spent with family. Sharren will be sadly missed by her loving husband, Harry MacDonald; sons, Harry III (Danene), Matthew (Becky) and Jack; sister, Mary Jo Shellgren (Russ); many cherished grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Respecting Sharren's wishes, there will be no visitation. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vaia Funeral Home, Inc
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
724-468-1177
