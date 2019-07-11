Sharyn L. "Cricket" Sickles Davis, 74, of Smithton (South Huntingdon Township), died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh. She was born Nov. 30, 1944, in Monongahela (Lock Four), a daughter of the late Glen and Esther Holler Sickles. Crickie was a homemaker most of her life, having also worked at Halco Sewing Factory, Pittavino's Market and the Flying J. She was an avid cook and baker, known far and wide for her baking skills, especially her famous pies. Baptist by faith, she was a loyal wife to her late husband, Ronald A. Davis, with whom she celebrated 51 years of marriage. A loving mother of Lori Highes, husband, Keith, of Smithton, with whom she resided, and Shelly Schwickraft, husband, Jeff, of Yukon, a cherished grandmother, of Meaghann Sichula and husband, Joe, Chelsey Kurg and husband, Lee, Lacey Nuttall and boyfriend, Sean Spoonhoward, and Jesse Hughes and fiancee, Sommur Hoffman. An adored great-grandmother to Dacie Sichula, Jeremey Macey-Hughes, Levi Sichula, John Joseph (JJ) Sichula, Brooks Kurg and Baby Hughes, due in November. She is also survived by sisters, Jann Cunko and husband, Ed, of Belle Vernon, and Jill Stocker, of Enola. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Sickles.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second St., Smithton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt officiating. Burial will be in the West Newton Cemetery.

We are comforted to know that our parents are reunited riding their way through Heaven on their Honda Goldwing. Gone, but never forgotten-always in our hearts. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 11 to July 12, 2019