|
|
Shawn C. Morton, 48, of Yukon, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was born Oct. 10, 1971, the son of James I. Morton and Jane (Ebersberger) Morton, both of Irwin. Shawn was devoted to his family and was employed as a dispatcher for LifeFlight. He was an Army veteran of the 14th Quartermaster that served in Iraq. He enjoyed the outdoors and traveling and was an "aspiring RV owner." He was a faithful brother of the emergency medical services community and was known for his dedication and service. He was preceded in death by his son, Cody Morton, in 2011, and his maternal grandparents, Emily and George Ebersberger. In addition to his parents, Shawn is survived by his wife, Kerrie (Rindt) Morton; his children, Dakota Leone, of Plumville, Austin Morton and fiancee Erica, of Greensburg, and Kyle, Hannah and Emilie Morton, of Yukon; two granddaughters, Callee and Reyna Blystone; his brother, James D. Morton, of New Kensington; and his father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Lori (Mertz) Labor, of Grapeville.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hilltop United Methodist Church, 222 Church Lane, Madison, with the Rev. Randy Sweet and Pastor John Tirpak co-officiating. (Everyone please go directly to the church.) Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park with military honors. Following services, friends and family are invited to come celebrate Shawn's life at the Turkeytown VFD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . Condolences may be offered at beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019