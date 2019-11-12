Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn C. Morton


1971 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shawn C. Morton Obituary
Shawn C. Morton, 48, of Yukon, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. He was born Oct. 10, 1971, the son of James I. Morton and Jane (Ebersberger) Morton, both of Irwin. Shawn was devoted to his family and was employed as a dispatcher for LifeFlight. He was an Army veteran of the 14th Quartermaster that served in Iraq. He enjoyed the outdoors and traveling and was an "aspiring RV owner." He was a faithful brother of the emergency medical services community and was known for his dedication and service. He was preceded in death by his son, Cody Morton, in 2011, and his maternal grandparents, Emily and George Ebersberger. In addition to his parents, Shawn is survived by his wife, Kerrie (Rindt) Morton; his children, Dakota Leone, of Plumville, Austin Morton and fiancee Erica, of Greensburg, and Kyle, Hannah and Emilie Morton, of Yukon; two granddaughters, Callee and Reyna Blystone; his brother, James D. Morton, of New Kensington; and his father- and mother-in-law, Bill and Lori (Mertz) Labor, of Grapeville.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Hilltop United Methodist Church, 222 Church Lane, Madison, with the Rev. Randy Sweet and Pastor John Tirpak co-officiating. (Everyone please go directly to the church.) Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park with military honors. Following services, friends and family are invited to come celebrate Shawn's life at the Turkeytown VFD.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at . Condolences may be offered at beatty-richfuneralhome.com.

logo


logo

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -