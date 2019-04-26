Home

Services
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
730 W Main St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2122
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, Inc
730 W. Main Street
Mount Pleasant, PA
Interment
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
Stouffer Cemetery
White, PA
Shawn M. Keefer Obituary
Shawn M. Keefer, 29, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his home, with his loving family by his side. Shawn was born Sept. 1, 1989, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Larry and Marcie Lubovinsky Keefer. He was a 2007 graduate of Southmoreland High School, a member of the Creek Archery Club, Shaner's Gun Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Shawn was self-employed as an independent truck driver. In addition to his parents, Shawn is survived by his daughters, Addison and Avery Keefer and their mother, Heather Ritenour, of Connellsville; his grandparents, Karen Kiral, of Mt. Pleasant, and Bill and Freda Lubovinsky, of Scottdale; and aunts, uncles and cousins. Shawn was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward P. Kiral.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Neil Stevens officiating. Interment with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 446 will follow in Stouffer Cemetery.
Please visit Shawn's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019
