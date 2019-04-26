Shawn M. Keefer, 29, of Mt. Pleasant (Bullskin Township), passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at his home, with his loving family by his side. Shawn was born Sept. 1, 1989, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Larry and Marcie Lubovinsky Keefer. He was a 2007 graduate of Southmoreland High School, a member of the Creek Archery Club, Shaner's Gun Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Shawn was self-employed as an independent truck driver. In addition to his parents, Shawn is survived by his daughters, Addison and Avery Keefer and their mother, Heather Ritenour, of Connellsville; his grandparents, Karen Kiral, of Mt. Pleasant, and Bill and Freda Lubovinsky, of Scottdale; and aunts, uncles and cousins. Shawn was preceded in death by his grandfather, Edward P. Kiral.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, with the Rev. Neil Stevens officiating. Interment with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 446 will follow in Stouffer Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019