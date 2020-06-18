Shawn Paul Bleyer passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Pompano Beach, Fla. Shawn was born July 13, 1964, in Greensburg, the son of Bernadette L. Bleyer, Dr. John F. Bleyer and Victoria Bleyer (stepmother). Shawn was predeceased by his grandparents, Mary and James Hines, Edith and Clarence Bleyer. Shawn was a 1982 graduate of Hempfield Area Senior High School and a Saint Vincent College graduate with dual secondary teacher certification in English and Social Studies. He taught for many years in Oil City, Pa., and worked in masonry. Shawn loved his fiancee, family, pets, Steelers, bicycling and the beach. Surviving are his parents; brother, James (Daisy); fiancee, Kelly; niece, Anastazia; stepsisters, Patricia, Debbie (Brian) and Carol; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service in honor of Shawn Paul Bleyer will be held at a later date.



