Shawn William Maudhuit, 50, of West Deer Township, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Shawn was a lifetime resident of West Deer. He was the son of the late William Maudhuit Jr. and Mary Ann (Sabol) Maudhuit, of West Deer. He was a 1988 graduate of Deer Lakes High School. Shawn worked for Globe Auto Parts, Russellton, and formerly at Pianos and Stuff, Blawnox. He always bragged that his biggest accomplishment was his son, Colin. Shawn had a love of music, creating haunted houses, vacationing at Disney World and never missed a KISS concert. During high school, under the direction of his drama coach, Miss Sandy Miller, whom he admired and respected, he loved performing in the school musicals, and his voice belonged on Broadway. His creative love of haunted houses was well-known, and he created haunts for the Shriners, Indiana Township, and for West Deer Township at Bairdford Park. These were very successful, largely in part due to the dedication of many talented volunteers. Since he was young, he loved creating haunted houses. He also had a great love of baseball. Shawn's Dad would coach and Shawn was a pitcher in West Deer Little League. Shawn was on West Deer's Park and Recreation, where he played a major role in bringing back community days for West Deer Township. Shawn was a member of the Board of West Deer Supervisors, where he served the past three years. His love for music started as a little boy, making his instruments out of cardboard and having the neighbor kids be his audience. It was the beginning of a star being born. As a result of his passion for music and performing, Shawn formed the band "Ferris Bueller's Revenge." With Shawn as the front man, his band became one of the top bands in Pittsburgh, playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates on game day, and the Pittsburgh Penguins on 80s Night. They also played at many area venues with a huge following. Shawn was talented, creative, funny, and had many accomplishments. He knew how to bring the best out of people. Everyone knew Shawn and loved him. It was best said by a member of the West Deer Nightmare, Shawn knew how to engage a community, make you laugh and was a born entertainer. At the end of the day, Shawn's charisma and enthusiasm made it so you wanted to come back for more of his unique personality. He could brighten a room with his humor. Shawn cherished the holidays and gatherings with the family, and especially loved the special dinners. Shawn was a loving father to his son, Colin, of West Deer; a heartfelt son to his mother, Mary Ann (Sabol) Maudhuit, of West Deer; a warm-hearted brother to Cara (David) Jerome, of Clinton Township; an adoring uncle and godfather to Lucas and Mary Jerome; and loving nephew to John (Judy Griffin) Maudhuit, of Brackenridge. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. A funeral Mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Bairdford, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. He will be laid to rest next to his father in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar. All covid-19 restrictions will be followed, including wearing of masks, social distancing and no more than 25 people in the funeral home at any one time. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
