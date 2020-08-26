1/1
Shayn E. Wilson
2002 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shayn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shayn E. Wilson, 18, of Smithton, formerly of West Newton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. He was born April 9, 2002, in Jeannette, son of James E. Wilson, of Smithton, and Sharon (Lambert) Cain, of West Newton. Shayn was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William "Fats" and Vermell J. "DoDo" Wilson Jr.; his sister, Devin Wilson; and brother, Seth Wilson. Shayn would have been a senior at Yough Senior High School this fall. He loved spending time on the farm, feeding the animals, especially his pet fawn. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing basketball, laughing and spending time with his brothers, sisters and many friends. He loved the country life and had a happy soul, always making people feel equal. In addition to his parents, Shayn is is survived by his brothers and sisters, Jordan VanDyke, Stephen, Sady and Samuel Wilson, Amanda and Shayna Cain; his special aunt, Kellie Wilson, of Herminie; and special uncle, James Lambert, of West Newton; three nephews, Elija, Roman and Damien; sister-in-law, Emily Hutchison-Wilson, of Charleroi; his special friend, Matt Painter, of Smithton; and numerous cousins and many friends who loved him dearly. He will be dearly missed by everyone he met and forever remembered for his goofy personality. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251 is in charge of arrangements. A memorial to celebrate Shayn's life will be held at a later date. Please make donations to the Shayn Wilson Memorial Fund, checks payable to his Aunt Kellie Wilson, 406 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, or $KWilson5678. To view online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved