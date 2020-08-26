Shayn E. Wilson, 18, of Smithton, formerly of West Newton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. He was born April 9, 2002, in Jeannette, son of James E. Wilson, of Smithton, and Sharon (Lambert) Cain, of West Newton. Shayn was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William "Fats" and Vermell J. "DoDo" Wilson Jr.; his sister, Devin Wilson; and brother, Seth Wilson. Shayn would have been a senior at Yough Senior High School this fall. He loved spending time on the farm, feeding the animals, especially his pet fawn. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing basketball, laughing and spending time with his brothers, sisters and many friends. He loved the country life and had a happy soul, always making people feel equal. In addition to his parents, Shayn is is survived by his brothers and sisters, Jordan VanDyke, Stephen, Sady and Samuel Wilson, Amanda and Shayna Cain; his special aunt, Kellie Wilson, of Herminie; and special uncle, James Lambert, of West Newton; three nephews, Elija, Roman and Damien; sister-in-law, Emily Hutchison-Wilson, of Charleroi; his special friend, Matt Painter, of Smithton; and numerous cousins and many friends who loved him dearly. He will be dearly missed by everyone he met and forever remembered for his goofy personality. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251 is in charge of arrangements. A memorial to celebrate Shayn's life will be held at a later date. Please make donations to the Shayn Wilson Memorial Fund, checks payable to his Aunt Kellie Wilson, 406 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, or $KWilson5678. To view online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
.