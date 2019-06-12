Shayne Michael Fender, 48, of Youngwood, passed away with his family by his side the morning of March 17 from complications due to a car accident. He was born Oct. 3, 1970, in Whittier, Calif., where he lived half of his life until moving to the Pittsburgh area. He is survived by his parents, Raymond and Lory Bowen; brothers, Tim and Greg Fender and their mother, Karen Miller Andreika; sister, Courtney Aughey and family; loving mother of his children, Kimberly McElroy; daughters, Lindsay and Caitlin Fender; stepchildren, Alex Cable and Autumn Nowakowski; and his best friend/brother, Bill Hall and wife Lara. Shayne served six years in the Army as a medic, spending two of those years overseas in Germany before coming back stateside and settling in the Pittsburgh area. He loved Steelers football and chicken wings, fast cars and riding dirt bikes as a kid. He will be remembered with love and fond memories.

Friends and family are welcome to join in a memorial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Christ United Methodist Church, 100 Lincoln St., Youngwood, PA 15697. Following the service, Shayne will be visited at his place of rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary