Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
100 Lincoln St.
Youngwood, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Shayne Fender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shayne M. Fender


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shayne M. Fender Obituary
Shayne Michael Fender, 48, of Youngwood, passed away with his family by his side the morning of March 17 from complications due to a car accident. He was born Oct. 3, 1970, in Whittier, Calif., where he lived half of his life until moving to the Pittsburgh area. He is survived by his parents, Raymond and Lory Bowen; brothers, Tim and Greg Fender and their mother, Karen Miller Andreika; sister, Courtney Aughey and family; loving mother of his children, Kimberly McElroy; daughters, Lindsay and Caitlin Fender; stepchildren, Alex Cable and Autumn Nowakowski; and his best friend/brother, Bill Hall and wife Lara. Shayne served six years in the Army as a medic, spending two of those years overseas in Germany before coming back stateside and settling in the Pittsburgh area. He loved Steelers football and chicken wings, fast cars and riding dirt bikes as a kid. He will be remembered with love and fond memories.
Friends and family are welcome to join in a memorial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Christ United Methodist Church, 100 Lincoln St., Youngwood, PA 15697. Following the service, Shayne will be visited at his place of rest at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.