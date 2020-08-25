1/1
Sheila Ader
Sheila (Aliff) Ader, 77, of Jeannette, formerly of Cheswick, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at home. She was born to her parents, the late Thomas and Helen Lawson Aliff, and has been a lifelong resident of the Valley. She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed trips to the casino, butterflies, playing bingo, flamingos and her faithful canine, Hope. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are her loving husband, Louis Ader; sons, Thomas Newcamp, of Lower Burrell, and Scott (Gema) Kun, of Harwick; daughters, Marlene (Jack) Bush, of Creighton, and Cheryl (Bill Best) Dallies, of Lower Burrell; stepdaughters, Robin (Scott) Miller, of North Huntingdon, and Lorretta (Richard) Miller, of West Virginia; brother, Gene Aliff; sisters, Eileen Nonamaker, Marylou Paltalsky and twin sister, Shirley Stegnar; grandchildren, Jennifer (LJ), Joshua (Jessica), Amanda (special friend Alicha), Timothy, Theresa (Bobby), Austin, Ayden, Jacquelyn (Evan), Cody(Felisha) and Jessica; and 10 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Frank Kun; one brother, Thomas Aliff, and one sister, Patricia Newcamp. Her family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where a blessing service will commence at noon Thursday with burial to follow in Restland Memorial Park. Please follow CDC guidelines, Masks are required and 25-person capacity is in effect. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 25, 2020.
