Sheila Caligiure Eddy, 80, of Greensburg, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Sheila was also known as the "Boo Boo Bunny Lady," having worked as a phlebotomist for Westmoreland Hospital for 22 years. Everyone who had blood drawn would receive a "boo boo bunny" bandage, which became her signature for thousands of people. She would also make and give away hundreds of angels as she helped those who came into the lab for blood work. Throughout her entire life, Sheila mentored thousands of people. She was the kindest and sweetest person to walk the earth. A true angel. Sheila was born March 4, 1940, in Clairton and was a daughter of the late Samuel and Lilly (Silverhart) Marcus. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Eddy. Sheila was an Avon lady (prior to becoming a phlebotomist), coming in third in sales for the tri-state area. She loved visiting all the customers, delivering Avon products and becoming part of their families. Sheila loved her large family get-togethers, going to church, creating beautiful stained-glass artwork, creating spool angels, collecting angels, gardening and traveling. Growing up in Clairton, Sheila was known as "Hot Shot" Sheila on her high school basketball team. She was small but tough. She loved all her pets (as well as all the family's pets) throughout her life and especially her bird, Marissa. Sheila is survived by her loving partner of 17 years, Joe Bigo "Babe"; sister, Judy Valvo; daughters, Cynthia Huth Sylvia (Tom), Sheryl Rupert (John) and Julie Rause (Bill); grandchildren, Zach Huth (Molly), Jacob Huth (Kristen), Jesse Huth (Sara), Samantha Huth (Ross), Jacque Huth (Josh), Lori Rupert (Chad), Ben Rupert, Nick Rause and Annie Rause; great-grandchildren, Rowan Rupert, Lily Huth, Judah Ashbaugh, Gemma Huth, Leah Huth and Remington Huth; her special and dear-to-her-heart niece, Valerie Valvo; nephews, Tony Valvo, Joe Valvo and Ross Valvo; numerous stepchildren and step-grandchildren; special friend Elizabeth Tang and Seng; and special neighbors, Josie and Jim, for all their help in this time of need. Due to the present health concerns, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment will be private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Special thanks to Babe's daughters Kim, Tammy, Kelly and Jody for helping out, as well as his grandson, Luke Weltz, for spending evenings with Babe and Sheila and also serenading her with his guitar. And special thanks to all the girls who helped care for Sheila at Heartland Hospice and Senior Helpers. www.bachafh.com.