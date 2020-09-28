1/
Sheila J. Gruendling
1954 - 2020
Sheila J. Gruendling, 65, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Bethlen Home, Ligonier. She was born Dec. 9, 1954, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Charles M. and Margaret "Alice" (Krumpe) Gruendling. Prior to retirement, Sheila was a home health care provider for many years and had also been employed by the former Shop 'n Save in Latrobe Shopping Plaza. She loved to sing and was a nature lover who enjoyed spending time observing wildlife, especially deer and birds. In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Himler. She is survived by a sister, Corinne Barba, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; a brother, Charles Gruendling and his wife Linda, of Latrobe; a special friend, Susan Walker; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sheila's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Bethlen Home for the compassionate care that she received. Friends will be received from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, in the funeral home chapel with her pastor, the Rev. Corben M. Russell, officiating. Due to the current pandemic, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Thanks for your understanding during these challenging times. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com to post an online condolence.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
Funeral services provided by
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe

