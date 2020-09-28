Sheila J. Gruendling, 65, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Bethlen Home, Ligonier. She was born Dec. 9, 1954, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Charles M. and Margaret "Alice" (Krumpe) Gruendling. Prior to retirement, Sheila was a home health care provider for many years and had also been employed by the former Shop 'n Save in Latrobe Shopping Plaza. She loved to sing and was a nature lover who enjoyed spending time observing wildlife, especially deer and birds. In addition to her parents, Sheila was preceded in death by a sister, Rebecca Himler. She is survived by a sister, Corinne Barba, of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; a brother, Charles Gruendling and his wife Linda, of Latrobe; a special friend, Susan Walker; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Sheila's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at Bethlen Home for the compassionate care that she received. Friends will be received from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, in the funeral home chapel with her pastor, the Rev. Corben M. Russell, officiating. Due to the current pandemic, a maximum of 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Thanks for your understanding during these challenging times. Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery. Please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com
