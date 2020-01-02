|
|
Sheila M. Stavisky, 70, of Castile, N.Y., and Norvelt, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. She was born in Elmira, N.Y., on March 11, 1949, and was a daughter of the late Terrence M. and Desailes M. (Brague) McConnell. Sheila was a 1967 graduate of North Penn High School in Blossburg, Pa., and graduated in 1970 from Mansfield University with a Bachelor of Science in education. She was a special education teacher of early childhood education through junior high. Sheila worked for several school districts in Pennsylvania, including Wellsboro School District in Wellsboro, Tunkhannock Area School District in Tunkhannock and Greensburg-Salem School District in Greensburg, where she was very proud of serving as a writing coach. She retired from Greensburg-Salem in 2006. Sheila was a member of Our Lady of Grace Roman Catholic Church in Greensburg and attended St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Warsaw. She was an active member of the Perry Garden Club, where she was past treasurer, and the Greater Latrobe Art Conservation Trust in Latrobe. Sheila enjoyed cooking, entertaining, home decor especially during the holidays, arts and crafts. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren or just quiet days at the lake with Bill. She is survived by her husband, who she married Aug. 28, 1971, Dr. William D. Stavisky; daughter, Bethanie (Kevin) Swartz, of Victor; son, Dan (Gina) Stavisky, of Orchard Park; five grandchildren, John, Allison, Clare, Elyse and Graham; sister-in-law, Sarah (Martin) Fry, of Coudersport, Pa.; brother-in-law, Dan (Mary) Stavisky, of Port Allegany, Pa.; along with many nieces, nephews and friends. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death a brother, James McConnell, who passed away in 2007.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at EATON-WATSON FUNERAL HOME LLC., 98 N. Main St. in Perry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 171 N. Main St. in Warsaw. She will be laid to rest in St. Michael's Cemetery in Warsaw.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry Garden Club, c/o Sue Marinaccio, 65 Water St., Perry, NY 14530; Cancer Wellness Connections, 7 Brickston Drive, Pittsford, NY 14534; or to the Art Conservation Trust Greater Latrobe School District, 131 High School Road, Latrobe, PA. 15650. For more information or to sign the online guest registry, please visit www.eatonwatsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Eaton-Watson Funeral Home LLC., 98 N. Main St. Perry, NY 14530.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 2, 2020