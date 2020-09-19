1/1
Shelbie A. Steyer
1936 - 2020
Shelbie A. Keeler Steyer, 83, of Acme, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born Oct. 17, 1936, in Normalville, a daughter of the late Earl and Alcesta Ritenour Keeler. Shelbie was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving children, Sandy Males and husband, Jerry, of Bridgeville, Brenda Cox, of Somerset, and Stacey Taylor and husband, William, of Indian Head; her grandchildren, Seth Byrd and wife, Georgeann, Ashley Males, Amber May and husband, Donnie, Dustin Cox and wife, Alea, Mary Males and Shelby Lorow and husband, Jason; her great-grandchildren, Dylan May, Chase Males and Kyle Byrd; and her sister, Twila Wright, of Minnesota. In addition to her parents, Shelbie was predeceased by her husband, David Steyer; her daughter, Sue Byrd; and her sisters, Judith Ritenour, Carolyn Swope and Shirley Basinger. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the MARK C. BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. David Baker officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at brooksfhmelcroft.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 19, 2020.
