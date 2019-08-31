|
|
Sheldon D. "Bucky" Runk, 68, of Export, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He was born Oct. 11, 1950, in Mt. Union, a son of Janet Marlene (Hobbs) Runk and the late Sheldon Runk. Sheldon had 50 years of service in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, and was a member of Blyth Lodge No. 593 F and AM, West Newton, and the Scottish Rite. Surviving, in addition to his mother, are a son, Christopher L. Runk; grandchildren, Brayden L. Runk and Adelina M. Runk; brother, Samuel D. Runk and wife, Roberta; sister, Jane Hess and husband, Charles; his girlfriend, Joyce Miller; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra K. Runk.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. Masonic services will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Germany Valley Cemetery, Shirleysburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019