Shelley A. Zamiskie
1964 - 2020-11-02
Shelley A. Zamiskie, 56, of Dublin, Ohio, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in the Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She was born Sept. 17, 1964, in Jeannette, a daughter of Darlene Dobies Miller and the Late Edward "Brutus" Leydig. Shelley was a registered nurse and was formerly employed by the Magee-Women's Hospital of UPMC in Pittsburgh. She was a former member of the St. Barbara's Church, in Harrison City. Shelley was an avid animal activist and volunteered for the Pet Adoption League and the Animal Friends of Westmoreland. In addition to her mother, Shelley is survived by her sons, Kevin Zamiskie and fiancee, Vanessa Kwaczala, of Greensburg, and Ryan Zamiskie and companion, Lisa Lacalamita, of Dublin, Ohio; her siblings, Pamela Freger and husband, Barry, Ricky Miller, Melissa Miller and companion, Jeff Francek, Randy Miller and wife, Diane, Edward Leydig, Justin Leydig and Aaron Leydig; numerous nieces and nephews; and her canine companions, Benny and Angelo. Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A private family blessing service will take place and interment will follow in the St. Vincent Cemetery, Latrobe. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St., Youngwood, PA 15697.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
