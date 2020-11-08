1/
Shelly Heller
1965 - 2020
Shelly Heller passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, with her family at her hospital bedside. She's relieved of anxieties and freed of addiction. Shelly was born Sept. 23, 1965, a daughter of Tisha and Jack Heller, of West Newton. She graduated from Yough High School and Bradford Business School, and for years was employed as the accounting and finance manager of Security Systems of America in Pittsburgh. With the most kindest and gentlest soul, Shelly was a friend to all and placed others' needs before her own -- especially those of her son, Christian Heller, who she referred to as her greatest accomplishment. She is also survived by her sisters and their husbands, Lori and David Waryanka, and Jackie and Mike Straub; nieces, Margaret and Elizabeth Straub; and nephews, Mitchell Straub and Louis Waryanka. Shelly's love for family and friends will continue to shine through memories they hold so dearly. She was great at making people laugh and seeing the lighter side of a problem. She loved to drink sweet tea, give treats to family pets and care for strays, share her last dollar with a pal who had no money, and offer a ride to that person walking on the side of the road. Shelly always said, "I love you." At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
