Shelly R. Silk
1956 - 2020
Shelly R. Silk passed away June 21, 2020, at the age of 64. She was a caring and compassionate woman with a great sense of humor. Shelly was the loving mother to Laura Silk-Ojo and her husband, Michael. Her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her grandson, Kaden, her munchkin. Shelly also leaves behind four siblings, Rosalyn Gamble, Oscar Boring (Marsha), Wendy Shaulis (Robert) and Robert Boring (Jennifer). She was preceded in death by her parents, husband (Timothy L. Silk), and two brothers, Daniel Boring and Patrick Boring. Shelly was born May 31, 1956, in Johnstown, to Oscar and Roseann Boring. Shortly after graduating from Laurel Valley High School, she became a wife and mother. Shelly was proud of the work she did as manager of Sheetz. She was hard worker and kind leader. Shelly's family will celebrate her life and receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. Following her funeral service, Shelly's ashes will be placed at Germany Lutheran Cemetery on 259 in New Florence. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the COPD foundation in Shelly's name. Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
McCABE FUNERAL HOME
