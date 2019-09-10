Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:30 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Sherie A. Polenavitch


1963 - 2019
Sherie Ann Polenavitch, 56, of Washington Township, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. She was born Aug. 30, 1963, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Joseph G. Rotter Jr. and Yvonne E. (Gold) Rotter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard (Patty) Martin. Sherie is survived by her loving husband, Andrew "Andy" Polenavitch; her dog, Shiloh; and many special friends.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A service will be held in the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with Deacon Herb Riley officiating. Interment will be private with Sherie's family at a later date.
www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
