Sherri Lynn (Keeler) Martin, 61, of Jacobs Creek, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Monongahela-Valley Hospital. Born March 12, 1959, in Washington, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William A. and Rose Marie (Andras) Keeler. A homemaker, Sherri was a 1977 graduate of Beth Center High School. Surviving are her husband, Bruce J. Martin; two sons, Bruce J. (Brittany) Martin, of Washington, Pa., and Brandon A. Martin, of Jacobs Creek; three daughters, Candace (Brian) Thomas, of Washington, Pa., Penny Martin-Goodman, of Elizabeth, and Rachel L. Martin, of Jacobs Creek; two brothers, William Keeler, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Brian (Amy) Keeler, of Brownsville; two sisters, Michele Brown, of Brownsville, and Kelly Keeler, of Las Vegas, Nev.; and 12 loving grandchildren, Nickalus, Nathan, Natalee and Nolan Goodman, of Elizabeth, Carlee and Jonathan Thomas, of Washington, Pa., Emma Martin, of Jacobs Creek, and Keegan, Julionna, Dillon, Kayden and Breonna Martin, of Belle Vernon. Due to covid-19, a private family funeral was held Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in the MARSHALL MARRA FUNERAL HOME, 216 Chess St., Monongahela, 724-258-6767, followed by interment in Oak Springs Cemetery, Canonsburg. Memorial condolences to the family are encouraged during this time online at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.