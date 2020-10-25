Sheryl J. Gibson, 74, of Jeannette, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Greensburg Care Center. She was born May 26, 1946, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Eroy Urbanis Poole and Helen Wilma (Hansen) Poole. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Hempfield Area School District. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Gibson; and two sisters, Linda Chedrick and Betsy Donoughe. She is survived by her siblings, Kevin Donoughe, Nancy Swartz, Priscilla Repko and Gary Poole; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. to time of service at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.