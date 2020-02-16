|
Shih-Chen "Jane" Chu, 88, of Export, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jen-Ching Chang and Sui-An Tsui; beloved wife of the late Chang Kwei Chu; loving mother of Grant Chu (Christine), Ray Chu and the late John Chu; also survived by two sisters, three brothers and many nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, and from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Pittsburgh East Chinese Church, 398 Hochberg Road, Monroeville, with the Rev. William Fong officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Jane's name to Pittsburgh East Chinese Church. www.corlfuneralchapel.com.