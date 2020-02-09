|
Shirley Ann Ashbaugh, 66, of Smithton, Fitz Henry, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, atUPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. Shirley was born Nov. 24, 1953, in Meadville. She was married to Michael Ashbaugh on Aug. 14, 1971; they were married for 48 years. Shirley was retired from Denny's Restaurant in Smithton. She was an avid reader and supported all the Pittsburgh teams, the Steelers, Penguins, and the Pirates, never missing a game. Shirley is survived by her husband, Michael Ashbaugh; her sisters, Marilyn Kalbaugh, of Charleroi, Judi Lawver, of Monessen, and Angie Botsko, of Belle Vernon; her three children, Michael Ashbaugh, Harold and his wife, Taylor Ashbaugh; and her daughter, Michelle Zacks, all of Smithton; her granddaughter, Rebecca Way; grandson, Alexander Zacks; granddog, Frankie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her father, Harold Gath; mother, Mary Steiner Curran; brother, Roger Gath; granddaughter, Megan Ashbaugh; and granddog, Cody. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the L.L. BARTHELS FUNERAL HOME INC., Second Street, Smithton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Olive Branch Cemetery, Rostraver Township. The Ashbaugh family would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses in the ICU at Presbyterian Hospital.