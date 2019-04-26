Home

Shirley A. Banaszek


1938 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley A. Banaszek Obituary
Shirley A. Banaszek, 80, formerly of Ligonier, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Excela Latrobe Hospital. She was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Bolivar, a daughter of the late John Thomas "Bucky" and Emma Kelly McAdams. Shirley was a member of the Ligonier Alliance Church, the Ligonier VFW No. 734 and Byers-Tosh American Legion No. 267 Ladies Auxiliaries. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph M. Banaszak, in 1995, and a sister, Nancy L. Dunn. She is survived by two daughters, Tina M. LeFleur and Cherie L. Robb, both of Latrobe; four grandchildren, John Jason Barron, Kyle LeFleur, Brooke Zimmerman and Jaime Lucchetti; and several great-grandchildren.
At Shirley's request, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Menoher Memorial Park. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., of Ligonier, is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made in Shirley's memory to the Ligonier Alliance Church. To leave a condolence or tribute for Shirley or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 26, 2019
