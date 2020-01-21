Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Shirley A. Bernacchi

Shirley A. Bernacchi Obituary
Shirley A. Bernacchi, 68, of Murrysville, went to live among the angels Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, after a brief illness. Shirley spent more than 35 years working at Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, where she was loved and respected. She was quick to lend a helping hand for anyone. Besides her love for Clelian, she also had a love for cats and traveling. She was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church, Murrysville, for many years. She leaves behind her parents, Ben and Eleanor Bernacchi, of Murrysville; and her sisters, Ginger Armpriester, of Massena, N.Y., and Linda Lazzaro, of New Alexandria, Pa. She is also survived by four nephews, a niece, five great-nephews and two great-nieces.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A blessing service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clelian Heights School of Greensburg, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greenburg, PA 15601. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 21, 2020
