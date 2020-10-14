Shirley Ann Breeze, 83, peacefully joined God in heaven on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, the Breeze family is saddened to announce. Shirley Ann "Shirsh" Breeze was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late John and Theresa (Attenberger) Weimer. Shirley is survived by her husband, Fred Breeze, of Red Onion. She was preceded in death by her sisters Betty Louise Weimer and Eileen Logan and survived by her sister Gazella Yomnick, of Laughlin, Nev. Shirley was preceded in death by her brothers Jack, Richard and Robert Weimer and survived by her brother Donald Weimer, of Greensburg. She is survived by her children, Frank Snyder Jr. (Mary), of Greensburg; Brenda Raffinello, of Palm Bay, Fla.; Linda Bader (Daniel), of Kihei, Hawaii; Sherry Schaffer, of Greensburg; Curt Snyder, of Greensburg; Greg Snyder (Marlene), of Greensburg; Wade Snyder, of Greensburg; and Vickie Breeze, of Manassas, Va. She is survived by 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Shirley was retired and enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping and the casinos. She cherished her family and will be missed dearly. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A private funeral liturgy will be held in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing. www.bachafh.com
