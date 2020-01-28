|
|
Shirley A. Simonazzi Cantini, 85, of West Newton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home. She was born May 23, 1934, in Sutersville and was a daughter of the late Archibald P. and Ann Lucovitz Simonazzi. Shirley was a graduate of the former West Newton High School, class of 1953. She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. She was also a former member of the Sunshine Club at St. Edward Church and Sewickley Township Grange Homemakers Club. Shirley was a part of a lunch group called the Birthday Club, where all the neighborhood women would get together once a month to go out, eat and celebrate each of their birthdays. Shirley absolutely loved the beach. She and Robert would travel up and down the East Coast in their RV throughout their marriage. They made many trips over 64 years, including Myrtle Beach, S.C., and making a long trip out west. She was also an avid crafts maker, doing paintings and candle wicking and taking them to many craft shows throughout the area. She was preceded in death by both parents and survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert P. Cantini, of West Newton; one daughter, Cindy Achtzehn and husband Darren, of Madison; two sons, Robert A. Cantini and wife Dorothy, of Kennett Square, Pa., and Stephen P. Cantini, of Harrisburg; three grandchildren, Anna Cantini, Adam Cantini and Sam Achtzehn; and one sister, Noreen Edwards and husband William, of Coraopolis.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie, PA 15637, with Father Richard Ulam, O.S.B., officiating. Anyone wishing to attend Shirley's funeral Mass is asked to go directly to St. Edward Catholic Church. Private interment will follow at West Newton Cemetery in West Newton.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to the , 444 Liberty Ave., Suite 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 28, 2020