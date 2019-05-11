Shirley A. Demko, 76, of Grapeville, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Oct. 16, 1942, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Clarence E. Heasley and the late Ann Steiner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry A. Demko; a brother, Donald Goodlin; and son-in-law, Martin Litrun. Shirley worked as a waitress at Mcsorely's in Greengate Mall. She was a compassionate and caring woman who was an excellent cook and loved to play bingo. She is survived by her children, Liz Litrun, of Penn, Jr. Demko, of Latrobe, Vicki Hoak (Joe), Brian Demko (Brenda) and Cathy Demko (Larry), all of Grapeville; eight grandchildren, Martin, Courtney, Kayla, Joey (Lana), Stephanie (Dan), Brian, Brendan and Brandon; four great-grandchildren, Donovan, Skyla, Jareth and Audra; sisters, Mary Mock (Ken) and Patricia Salvio (Frank), both of Greensburg; aunt, Elvia Harkovusic, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Export.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 11 to May 12, 2019