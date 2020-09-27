Shirley Eakin, 84, of Jeannette, died Thursday,Sept. 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter, while surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born April 11, 1936, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Albert Friedman and Ann Shuble. For 64 years, she was the wife of Gerald Eakin. Throughout her life, she had been employed in a variety of jobs, including a practical nurse, finding work at the Switch and Signal and Westinghouse, waitressing, as well as being a homemaker. Shirley graduated from Penn Joint High School. She was a member of Saint Mark's Lutheran Church in Jeannette. She loved cardinals, butterflies, and music, as well as her beloved dogs. Shirley always said she was the captain of her own ship and lived her life in that way. The main focus of her being was caring for her family. She was an incredible mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a model of kindness and love to everyone around her. Shirley is survived by her husband, Gerald Eakin; her brother, Al Barber (Dianne Prior), of Long Beach, Calif.; children, Carol Eakin Patton and her companion, Gary Henderson, of Jeannette, Kelley Eakin Herman and her husband, Albert, of Jeannette, Suzanne Eakin DiDonato and her husband, Richard, of North Huntingdon, and Shari Eakin and her partner, Terese Easterday, of Chesapeake Beach, Md. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Stephen Riddle, Brandon Herman (Kim), Christian Herman, Michael DiDonato, Matthew DiDonato (Amanda), and Mallory DiDonato, as well as 7 great-grandchildren: Franklin, Valerie, Ella, Myla, Maddox, Madilyn, and one on the way. Services and interment will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is in charge of the arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Susan G Komen Greater Pittsburgh. The family would like to extend its sincere, heartfelt thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, and specifically to Tamica Guest, for the compassionate, loving care she provided for our mother and our family.