1/
Shirley A. Eakin
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Eakin, 84, of Jeannette, died Thursday,Sept. 24, 2020, at the home of her daughter, while surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born April 11, 1936, in Braddock, the daughter of the late Albert Friedman and Ann Shuble. For 64 years, she was the wife of Gerald Eakin. Throughout her life, she had been employed in a variety of jobs, including a practical nurse, finding work at the Switch and Signal and Westinghouse, waitressing, as well as being a homemaker. Shirley graduated from Penn Joint High School. She was a member of Saint Mark's Lutheran Church in Jeannette. She loved cardinals, butterflies, and music, as well as her beloved dogs. Shirley always said she was the captain of her own ship and lived her life in that way. The main focus of her being was caring for her family. She was an incredible mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a model of kindness and love to everyone around her. Shirley is survived by her husband, Gerald Eakin; her brother, Al Barber (Dianne Prior), of Long Beach, Calif.; children, Carol Eakin Patton and her companion, Gary Henderson, of Jeannette, Kelley Eakin Herman and her husband, Albert, of Jeannette, Suzanne Eakin DiDonato and her husband, Richard, of North Huntingdon, and Shari Eakin and her partner, Terese Easterday, of Chesapeake Beach, Md. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Stephen Riddle, Brandon Herman (Kim), Christian Herman, Michael DiDonato, Matthew DiDonato (Amanda), and Mallory DiDonato, as well as 7 great-grandchildren: Franklin, Valerie, Ella, Myla, Maddox, Madilyn, and one on the way. Services and interment will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is in charge of the arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Susan G Komen Greater Pittsburgh. The family would like to extend its sincere, heartfelt thanks to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, and specifically to Tamica Guest, for the compassionate, loving care she provided for our mother and our family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 26, 2020
Gerry and family...you have my deepest sympathy. Kelly Ager Weightman
Kelly Weightman
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved