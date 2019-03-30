Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Silvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Silvis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley A. Silvis Obituary
Shirley Ann Silvis, 84, a resident of Westmoreland Manor, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was a retired employee of Monsour Medical Center and a member of Word of Life Ministries. She was preceded in death by her husband, David S. Silvis; a daughter, Nancy Lynn Pearl; sisters, Betty Jo, Peggy, and Mary Lynn; and a brother, Raymond Osterling. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Steven) Bashline and Shirley Marie (Travis) Sabolik; her son-in-law, Patrick Pearl; grandsons, Greg and Benjamin Pearl; and nieces and nephews.
There will be no viewing. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements.
Those wishing may make a contribution to the family to assist with funeral expenses. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 30 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now