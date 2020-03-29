|
Shirley Ann Wilson, 86, of Worthington, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the Orchards of Saxonburg. Born Dec. 29, 1933, in Clinton Township, she was the daughter of Chester E. Brewer and Kathryn McCall Brewer. Shirley graduated from Winfield High School in 1952. She married her husband July 23, 1954, celebrating 65 years of marriage July 23, 2019. She was a member of Slate Lick United Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and living and working on the family farm. Surviving are her husband, Donald R. Wilson; three daughters, N. LuAnn (Robert) Stull, of Saxonburg, daughter, Lesa Boyd, of Freeport, and Lara (Doug) Shields, of Worthington; three grandsons, Ryan (Samantha) Boyd, Ethan Boyd and James Stull; one great-granddaughter, Ella; four stepgrandchildren; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; and her best friends, cousin Donna Lee Tasker and Maxine Wetzel. She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant sister, Betty Lou. Private services were held and interment was in Slate Lick Cemetery. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC. in Saxonburg were entrusted with arrangements. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.