Shirley A. Wolinsky
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Hileman Wolinsky, 73, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May, 20, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 30, 1946, in Greensburg. She was a daughter of the late Herbert and Lucy DeBlasio Hileman. Prior to her retirement, Shirley was employed as manager of Bon-Ton and was also employed by the former Troutman Department Store. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church of Greensburg and the Greensburg Business Professional Women's Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman I. Wolinsky. Surviving are a sister, Rose Walker and her husband James, of McKeesport; a nephew, Thomas J. Walker and his wife Erika, of West Newton; a niece, Angela Haman, of Saltsburg; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A private funeral service will be held Saturday. Friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Irwin Union Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Irwin Union Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lanny Gaudiano
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved