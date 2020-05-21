Shirley A. Hileman Wolinsky, 73, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, May, 20, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 30, 1946, in Greensburg. She was a daughter of the late Herbert and Lucy DeBlasio Hileman. Prior to her retirement, Shirley was employed as manager of Bon-Ton and was also employed by the former Troutman Department Store. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church of Greensburg and the Greensburg Business Professional Women's Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman I. Wolinsky. Surviving are a sister, Rose Walker and her husband James, of McKeesport; a nephew, Thomas J. Walker and his wife Erika, of West Newton; a niece, Angela Haman, of Saltsburg; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A private funeral service will be held Saturday. Friends are welcome to attend a graveside service at approximately 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Irwin Union Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 21, 2020.