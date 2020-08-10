Shirley B. (McCracken) Jaffre, 81, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. She was born Jan. 7, 1939, in Westmoreland City, the daughter of the late Edgar McCracken and Helen (Allwine) McCracken Fitzsimmons and was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Jaffre, her stepfather, George Fitzsimmons, a son, David Jaffre, and a brother, Melvin McCracken. Surviving are her daughters, Nancy Curotola, Christine Jaffre (fiance Ed Northup) and Robin Carter, all of North Huntingdon; her grandchildren, Phillip (Karla) Carter, Dorothea (Jason) Jaggie and Sarah Curotola; her great-grandchildren, Christian, Billy, Donald and Bonna Sui; brothers, Bill (Ruth) McCracken and Alan (Lorraine) McCracken; and a niece, Tara McCracken. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the family to assist with final expenses. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.